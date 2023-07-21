Naturals Come from Behind in 3-1 Win Friday

Chandler Champlain spun his second-straight quality start while the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (9-9, 38-49) earned a 3-1 come-from-behind win on Friday night against the Tulsa Drillers (6-12, 48-40) at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas.

Champlain let up a run in the first but buckled down and kept it a 1-0 game until the fourth when Jeison Guzman doubled to right, scoring Jorge Bonifacio from first base to even the score.

The Naturals took the lead in the bottom of the eighth. With two outs and two on, Peyton Wilson tripled to right field, plating Jake Means and Diego Hernandez to give the Naturals a 3-1 edge.

In the bottom of the ninth John McMillon struck out the leadoff hitter before walking Imanol Vargas and Eddys Leonard to put the tying run on base. McMillon struck out the next two hitters to close out the game with the Naturals securing at least a series split with the 3-1 victory.

Champlain ended the night with a no-decision after holding the Drillers to one run on five hits with a walk and four strikeouts. Yefri Del Rosario (6-2) earned the win after 2.0 scoreless, hitless innings of work. The righty walked one and struck out four. McMillon earned his third save of the season, walking two and striking out three.

The series continues on Saturday as the Naturals send RHP William Fleming to the mound to make his Double-A debut. First pitch is at 6:05 PM CT and the first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive a Vinnie Pasquantino bobblehead courtesy of Spartan Adventure Park.

