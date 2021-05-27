Naturals Can't Keep Pace with Missions, Fall 10-7

While the San Antonio Missions scored three runs in each of the first two innings, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals were never out of the game, scoring in five of the night's nine innings, but fell short, losing 10-7.

Northwest Arkansas scored one run in each the first, second, third and seventh innings, while adding three in the sixth. Seven different players recorded hits, including two-hit efforts from MJ Melendez (MLB Pipeline's No. 14 Royals' prospect), Dennicher Carrasco and Angelo Castellano.

Melendez singled home a run in the first, then Clay Dungan brought one home with a single in the second.

Nick Pratto (MLB Pipeline's No. 9 Royals' prospect) smashed his league-leading seventh home run of the season to right field in the third inning, his fourth homer on the first pitch of an at-bat in 2021.

The Naturals were once again patient at the plate, drawing six walks to increase to a Double-A-best 104 walks as a team. Pratto and Rudy Martin each drew two in the losing effort. Freddy Fermin hit his first home run of the season in the seventh inning, a solo shot to center field, but that was the last run scored of the ballgame and the 10-7 score held through the rest of the night.

While Stephen Woods Jr. could not make it out of the second inning, Carlos Sanabria and Yefri Del Rosario (MLB Pipeline's No. 30 Royals' prospect) combined for 5.1 innings out of the bullpen, surrendering four runs while striking out seven.

Josh Dye was the best arm of the night, pitching two scoreless innings at the back end of the contest, while striking out three.

The Naturals, now with an even .500 winning percentage and 9-9 record, look to bounce back Thursday with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch for Thirsty Thursday against the Missions. Right-hander Alec Marsh (MLB Pipeline's No. 12 Royals' prospect) will start for Northwest Arkansas.

