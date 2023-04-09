Naturals Blanked in Series Finale

April 9, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







The Northwest Arkansas Naturals (1-2) offense was held to two hits in a shutout loss to the Midland RockHounds (2-1) on Saturday night at Arvest Ballpark. The team is off until Tuesday when they'll begin a six-game series on the road against the Wichita Wind Surge.

The RockHounds took the lead in the second inning against Naturals starter Andrew Hoffmann, scoring with two outs on a single to right.

Northwest Arkansas' best chance came in the fourth when Midland starter Ryan Cusick walked three Naturals to load the bases with two outs. Reliever David Leal entered from the bullpen and struck out Jeison Guzmán to end the inning and the threat.

The RockHounds scored two more in the sixth and a final run in the eighth, dealing the Naturals a 4-0 setback and a series loss while holding them to two hits on the night.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 9, 2023

Naturals Blanked in Series Finale - Northwest Arkansas Naturals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.