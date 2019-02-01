Naturals Awarding Prizes to Fans in February

February 1, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release





SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to announce a Calendar of Winning for the entire month of February. The Naturals will be giving away 28 different prizes to new AND returning ticket holders in advance of the upcoming season that is set to begin on Thursday, April 4 at 6:35 p.m. at Arvest Ballpark.

All 2019 season ticket and mini pack holders, new or returning, are eligible to win a prize during the Calendar of Winning. Fans that renewed their season tickets or mini pack prior to February were automatically entered into the drawing while new season ticket holders and mini pack holders will be entered once they finalize their ticket package for the upcoming season. Raffles will be done each day and winners will be selected at random. If fans have been selected, they will be informed of their prize by their personal Account Executive following the drawing.

The earlier fans reserve their ticket package, the more chances they have to win a prize in February. The prizes that will be given away include but are not limited to a FREE Suite Rental in April, a FREE Promo Club Membership that includes EVERY giveaway in 2019, autographed items from some of your favorite former Naturals including Mike Moustakas, FREE parking pass or kids zone passes, and the opportunity to throw out the First Pitch at a game.

Fans can visit www.nwanaturals.com for more information on available ticket packages and the great benefits that are included. You can also request information by calling us at (479) 927-4900, emailing tickets@nwanaturals.com, or by visiting our Administrative Offices that are located at Arvest Ballpark, Monday - Friday from 9am-5pm.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will open the 2019 season at Arvest Ballpark on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 6:35 p.m. when they'll host the Springfield Cardinals (Double-A Affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals) on Opening Night.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Texas League Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at state-of-the-art Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Ark. For more information, including statistics, ticket options, and more, please visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

