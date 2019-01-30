Naturals Announce Promotional Schedule

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are thrilled to announce the release of their preliminary 2019 Promotional Schedule that will continue to make Naturals Baseball at Arvest Ballpark a must-attend summer activity for fans throughout Northwest Arkansas that are seeking affordable family entertainment.

The 12th season of professional baseball at Arvest Ballpark begins with an Opening Night Fireworks Spectacular and Magnet Schedule Giveaway on Thursday, April 4 as the Naturals take on the Springfield Cardinals (Double-A STL) at 6:35 p.m. In 2019, there are 16 scheduled fireworks shows including Opening Night and all 11 Friday home games. Additional nights include Saturday, May 4; Tuesday, July 2; Wednesday, July 3; and Sunday, September 1.

Back by popular demand this year are a number of theme nights, which have become staple events for the entire family. Returning in 2019 is Princess & Cowboy Night featuring an Easter Egg Hunt (Saturday, April 20); Star Wars Night with Post-Game Fireworks (Saturday, May 4); Hero Night on Fireworks Friday (Friday, June 7); Military Appreciation Night on Fireworks Friday (Friday, June 21); Wizard Night on Fireworks Friday (Friday, August 30); two (2) Faith & Family Night Pre-Game Concerts on a Fireworks Friday (Friday, May 17 and Friday, August 16); and three (3) Bark in the Ballparks (Sunday, May 5; June 23; August 11). NEW for the upcoming season is the highly anticipated Christmas in July Weekend (Friday, July 26 and Saturday, July 27) celebration at Arvest Ballpark.

In addition to fireworks and theme nights, premium giveaways continue to highlight the promotional schedule on Saturday nights. This year's list of giveaways feature three (3) exclusive bobbleheads that will ONLY be available to fans at Arvest Ballpark - a "Ser" Whit Merrifield Bobblehead (May 18); an Abominable Strike Bobblehead for Christmas in July (July 27); and an Adalberto Mondesi Bobble-Legs Giveaway (August 17) - while the following nights will feature a wearable giveaway - a Northwest Arkansas Dri-Fit T-Shirt Giveaway (June 8); Naturals Cap Giveaway (June 22); a Naturals Navy Throwback Jersey Giveaway (July 13); and another Cap Giveaway (August 31). In addition to the one-of-a-kind souvenir giveaways, fans are always encouraged to arrive early each and every Saturday night to enjoy our Bullpen Craft Beer Bar Happy Hours from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at Arvest Ballpark.

A complete list of promotions and partners can be found on www.nwanaturals.com. Season tickets, mini packs, flex packs, group and party areas are currently available for the upcoming regular season that will begin on Thursday, April 4 and conclude on Monday, September 2. Single Game Tickets for all home games will go on sale online to the public on Monday, February 25 and in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office on Saturday, March 2.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will open the 2019 season at Arvest Ballpark on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 6:35 p.m. when they'll host the Springfield Cardinals (Double-A Affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals) on Opening Night.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Texas League Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at state-of-the-art Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Ark. For more information, including statistics, ticket options, and more, please visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

