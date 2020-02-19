Naturals Announce 2020 Promotional Schedule

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to announce the release of their 2020 Promotional Schedule that is filled with fun events for the entire family. Promotions include post-game Fireworks Spectaculars, theme nights, and exclusive giveaways, which will continue to make Naturals Baseball at Arvest Ballpark the place to be this spring and summer.

The 2020 home campaign begins at Arvest Ballpark on Thursday, April 16th with an Opening Night Fireworks Spectacular and Magnet Schedule Giveaway as the Naturals take on the Corpus Christi Hooks (Double-A Astros) at 6:35 p.m. Opening Night kicks off a promotional lineup that features 16 post-game Fireworks Spectaculars throughout the year including fireworks following every Friday night home game as well as shows on other nights including Saturday, July 4th and Sunday, July 5th.

Highlighting the new additions to the 2020 promotional schedule is Marvel Super Hero Night that features a Captain America Bobblehead and a post-game Fireworks Spectacular (Friday, June 26th). In addition to that highly-anticipated event, the Naturals will host a Fauxback Weekend (Friday, July 10th and Saturday, July 11th) and will become 'Los Naturales del Noroeste de Arkansas' for three TBD games during the season as part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la DiversiÃ³n" or "Fun Cup" initiative. During each of these five games (Naturals Fauxback Weekend and Dia De Los Naturales), the team will be wearing all new specialty caps and jerseys created specifically for each theme. Those exact looks will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Fans will be encouraged to join us at the new and improved Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Pocola, which will take place at Friday (5:30pm - 6:30pm) and Saturday (4:30pm - 5:30pm) home games. Arrive early and enjoy 50% OFF on over 100 different alcoholic beverages in The Bullpen along with $1.50 BBQ sliders (or 6 for $6) during the happy hour. Fans will get to test out our new tailgate games at every event, while a DJ or live music will be scheduled at select events.

Theme nights, in addition to Fauxback Weekend and Dia De Los Naturales, will continue to be lead the way with the return of Star Wars Night (Friday, May 1st); Growlin' Chickens Weekend (Friday, May 15th and Saturday, May 16th); two Faith & Family Nights (Friday, May 29th and Friday, August 21st); First Responders Night (Thursday, June 25th) Christmas in July Weekend (Friday, July 24th and Saturday, July 25th); Military Appreciation (Friday, August 7th); and Wizard Night (Friday, August 28th).

Premium giveaway items for fans of all ages will be the focus again on Saturday nights. This year will feature four (4) exclusive bobblehead giveaways that will ONLY be available to fans at Arvest Ballpark - a Growlin' Chickens 'Mystery' Bobblehead (May 16th); a Salvador Perez Bobblehead (July 11th); a Sinker the Elf Bobblehead (July 25th); and a Whit Merrifield Bobblehead (August 22nd). In addition to those commemorative items, the following wearables will be given away - Naturals Dri-Fit T-shirt Giveaway (May 30th); Naturals Cap Giveaway (June 13th); and a Los Naturales Replica Jersey Giveaway (August 8th).

Single Game Tickets will go on sale online to the public today - Wednesday, February 19th - while tickets will be available by phone, or in-person, at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office beginning on Saturday, March 7th. Season tickets, mini packs, flex packs, and group events are also available for the upcoming regular season that includes 70 home games stretching from April 16th through August 31st.

For a complete list of promotions and partners, fans are encouraged to visit www.nwanaturals.com for more information.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Texas League Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at state-of-the-art Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Ark. For more information, including statistics, ticket options, and more, please visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

