Naturals and Travelers Postponed on June 20

SPRINGDALE, Ark - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals game against the Arkansas Travelers, the Double-A Seattle Mariners, has been postponed today - Wednesday, June 20 - due to consistent rain at Arvest Ballpark that will last through the day.

Today's game has been rescheduled as part of a twi-night, same admission doubleheader to be held on Tuesday, July 24. The teams will play two seven-inning contests with Game 1 beginning at 5:05 p.m. with a 30 minute intermission between the end of Game 1 and the beginning of Game 2. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. and any ticket for July 24 is good for both games.

All tickets from Wednesday, June 20 are eligible, per the Naturals' official weather policy, to be exchanged in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office for a ticket of equal value, based on availability, to any regular season home game during the 2018 season. Tickets for June 20 are not valid for the doubleheader unless exchanged at the box office for a ticket for July 24.

Today concludes the homestand against the Arkansas Travelers. Northwest Arkansas will hit the road for four (4) games in Tulsa against the Drillers (Double-A Los Angeles Dodgers) beginning tomorrow night - Thursday, June 21 - at ONEOK Field with first pitch at 7:05pm. The series will conclude on Sunday, June 24 and then the Naturals will enjoy a three (3) day All-Star break. A total of 11 Naturals will represent the North Division in the Texas League All-Star Game on Tuesday, June 26 in Midland, Texas.

The Naturals will be back at Arvest Ballpark on Thursday, June 28 to host a six (6) game homestand where they'll square off against the San Antonio Missions (Double-A San Diego Padres) for three (3) games (June 28-30) and the South Division First-Half Champion Corpus Christi Hooks (Double-A Houston Astros) for the final three (3) games from July 1 through July 3.

