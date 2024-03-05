Naturals 2023 Player and Pitcher of the Year Announced

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Kansas City Royals announced the Northwest Arkansas Naturals Pitcher and Player of the Year for the 2023 season today. Shortstop/outfielder Tyler Tolbert was named the Naturals' Player of the Year and right-handed starting pitcher Chandler Champlain was named Northwest Arkansas' Pitcher of the Year. Both players are non-roster invitees to Royals Spring Training this year.

Tolbert, who played shortstop and outfield with the Naturals last season, became the fifth player in team history to steal 50 or more bases in a single season. Along with hitting .276 and being named the Royals' George Brett Hitter of the Year for the Royals organization, he led the Texas League with 10 triples which also tied a team record. Hitting primarily out of the leadoff spot for the Naturals in 2023, Tolbert set the team record for runs scored in a season with 95.

Champlain began the 2023 season with the High-A Quad Cities River Bandits before his promotion in late June to the Naturals. The righty went 5-5 with a 3.82 ERA over 14 starts with Northwest Arkansas, striking out 64 in his 73.0 innings of work including at least six strikeouts in six of his starts. Champlain earned Texas League Pitcher of the Week honors for his performance the week of July 24after tossing six hitless innings against the Arkansas Travelers in a 3-1 win on July 27. The award was Champlain's second of the season after earning Midwest League Pitcher of the Week honors for the week of May 7 while he was with the Quad Cities. Arguably, Champlain's most impressive outing came on August 2 in Springfield where he muscled through a team-high 8.0 innings of work while striking out eight Cardinals, holding Springfield to two runs in a no-decision.

Tolbert follows 2022 Naturals Player of the Year Tyler Gentry while Champlain earns the award after 2023 Naturals teammate Drew Parrish was named 2022 Naturals Pitcher of the Year.

