Natty Hatty!: the Charleston Battery's Nick Markanich Is USL Championship Player of the Week

August 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery YouTube Video







The USL Championship announced the Team of the Week for Week 25 of the 2024 regular season on Tuesday, with Charleston Battery forward Nick Markanich voted the Championship Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball after recording his second hat trick of the regular season in the Battery's 6-0 victory against Orange County SC on Saturday night at Patriots Point.

