Nationals Shut Down Keys for Second Straight Win

April 14, 2018 - Carolina League (CarL) - Frederick Keys News Release





FREDERICK, MD- The Potomac Nationals (6-4) used another solid pitching performance to defeat the Frederick Keys (5-5) 6-2 on Saturday afternoon at Nymeo Field. In the contest, Frederick native Branden Kline made his return to Nymeo Field for the first time since 2014, and fired a perfect eighth inning.

Potomac scored twice in the first inning. With two outs, Austin Davidson singled, and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Jake Noll then drove in Davidson to make it 1-0. After Noll moved up to third on another wild pitch, a third wild pitch from Lucas Humpal allowed Noll to score.

The Keys responded in the bottom of the frame. Preston Palmeiro hit his first home run of the season off of Nationals starter Wil Crowe. It marked just the second home run for Frederick on the season.

In the third, Potomac added three more runs on a pair of home runs. Carter Kieboom launched a two-run shot, while two batters later Tres Barrera hit a solo homer of his own to make it 5-1 Nationals.

Humpal retired the next 10 batters in a row before allowing Bryan Mejia to reach on a leadoff double in the seventh. Mejia would later score on a sacrifice fly by Telmito Augustin.

Frederick scored in the bottom of the seventh thanks to a sacrifice fly by Jake Ring, but that would end the scoring for both teams.

Humpal (0-2) took the loss, but lasted seven innings, which was the longest outing by a Keys starter this year. He struck out four and allowed six runs, all of them earned. Crowe (2-0) picked up the win. The right-hander allowed just one run on three hits while striking out four.

The final game of the series is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. Left-hander Brian Gonzalez (0-1, 1.93) takes on left-hander Matthew Crownover (1-0, 3.09) for the Nationals. The broadcast can be heard on frederickkeys.com and the TuneIn radio app. For ticket information, fans can call 301-815-9939 or visit frederickkeys.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 14, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.