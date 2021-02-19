Nationals Announce Rocks' 2021 Field Staff

Wilmington, DE - The Washington Nationals have announced their minor league managers, coaches and coordinators for this season. On the heels of the 2021 schedule release, the Blue Rocks are excited to welcome Tommy Shields to Wilmington for the upcoming season. Shields, entering his seventh season with the Nationals, will make his first return to the dugout as a skipper since 2014. He has spent the past few seasons with the Nationals as the co-Field Coordinator, a position that he will continue to maintain in addition to his managing duties with the Blue Rocks.

A native of Fairfax, VA, Shields grew up in the Philadelphia area. As a player, he spent time with both the Baltimore Orioles and Chicago Cubs.

Joining Shields' staff will be Hitting Coach Luis Ordaz and Pitching Coach Justin Lord. Ordaz enters his sixth year with the Washington Nationals' organization and has served as the Hitting Coach at the Advanced-A level for the organization since 2018. A former infielder, Ordaz played with the St. Louis Cardinals, Kansas City Royals and Tampa Bay Devil Rays throughout his career.

Lord has been with the Nationals organization since 2020 and was slated to serve as Washington's High-A pitching coach last season after spending seven seasons as a coach in the Baltimore Orioles organization. As a player, Lord was signed by the Kansas City Royals as a non-drafted free agent out of Florida State in 2001 and pitched in three professional seasons. No stranger to Frawley Stadium, he played for the Rocks in 2003 and the Lynchburg Hillcats in 2004.

The 2021 Field Staff is rounded out by Athletic Trainer Don Neidig and Strength & Conditioning Coach Shane Hill.

All ticket information and on-sale dates will be announced in the coming weeks. The Blue Rocks are working with both MLB and health officials, including the Delaware Division of Public Health, to ensure fans can safely enjoy baseball at Frawley Stadium this season. All tickets dated for the 2020 season may be exchanged for 2021 home games, though socially distanced seating will be implemented and availability will be limited. Health and safety remains the ultimate priority as the Blue Rocks look to continue providing the fun and family-friendly atmosphere that Frawley Faithful have come to expect. Fans should stay tuned to BlueRocks.com for all of the latest information!

