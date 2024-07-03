National Women's Soccer League Announces 2024 Championship to be Held at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City

July 3, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The National Women's Soccer League today announced CPKC Stadium, home of the Kansas City Current and the world's first soccer stadium purpose built for a women's professional team, as the site of the 2024 NWSL Championship, presented by Google Pixel, on Saturday, November 23.

Opened in March of 2024 on the Berkley Riverfront near downtown Kansas City, CPKC Stadium is equipped with state-of-the-art amenities designed to enhance the player experience. With a capacity of 11,500 fans and no seat more than 100 feet from the pitch, the stadium sets a new standard for women's sports venues worldwide.

For the third straight season, the NWSL Championship will air live in primetime on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. ET.

"CPKC Stadium epitomizes the explosive growth and investment we are witnessing in the NWSL, women's soccer and women's sports around the world," said NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman. "It was a natural choice to stage the league's marquee event in a venue that exemplifies the profound impact of infrastructure, investment and community support on the continued development and success of our sport. We thank the KC Current organization for their partnership in bringing this event to their community and look forward to celebrating the 2024 season finale in November."

The NWSL has had soaring attendance, viewership and engagement in the 2024 season to date, breaking all previous records. For the third consecutive season, attendance has surpassed one million fans, breaking this mark earlier in the season than ever before, and broadcast viewership to date is up 95% from the 2023 season. Additionally, as engagement on league social platforms continues to increase, NWSL social impressions have risen 94%, while retail performance on NWSLShop.com has jumped nearly 300%.

"We are so excited to host the world at our home," said Kansas City Current Co-Founder and Owner Angie Long. "CPKC Stadium is the first stadium built for moments like these. We are excited to show everyone the unparalleled match experience in a stadium for players, fans and those watching on TV. It is an honor to host the NWSL Championship and Kansas City is ready for the moment."

"The NWSL Championship is one of the premier global sporting events in the world," said Co-Founder and Owner Chris Long. "We're absolutely thrilled that Kansas City and CPKC Stadium were chosen to host this prestigious event. The world will get the opportunity to experience our world class, precedent-setting stadium and watch the most elite soccer talent in the world compete to be the top Club."

Eight clubs will qualify for the 2024 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel. As part of this year's expanded postseason format, the playoffs will now consist of four quarterfinal matches, eliminating byes to the semifinals.

The quarterfinal round will take place the weekend of November 9-10 with matches airing live across CBS, ESPN/ABC and Prime Video platforms. The semifinal round, set for the weekend of November 16-17, will feature matches on CBS and ESPN/ABC.

All playoff matches will stream outside of the U.S. on Plus.NWSLSoccer.com and across the league's various international platforms.

A variety of events will surround this year's championship, including the return of Fan Fest. More details on Championship Week programming will be announced at a later date.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.