National Arena League Welcomes Black Rifle Coffee Company as Official League Partner

Published on February 10, 2026 under National Arena League (NAL) News Release







Conover, NC. - The National Arena League (NAL) today announced a new league wide partnership agreement with Black Rifle Coffee Company, marking a strategic partnership between one of professional indoor football's fastest growing leagues and one of the most recognized veteran owned brands in the country.

As part of the agreement, Black Rifle Coffee Company will be integrated across NAL digital platforms, broadcast content, and in game highlight features throughout the season. The partnership is designed to enhance fan engagement while aligning both organizations around shared values of grit, performance, and community.

"Black Rifle Coffee Company represents more than just a premium brand. They represent a culture of hard work, commitment, and authenticity," said Brandon Ikard, Commissioner of the National Arena League. "We are grateful to Jarrad 'JT' Taylor for his efforts in helping bring this partnership together. This collaboration strengthens the NAL's ability to deliver high energy football while surrounding the league with partners that align with who we are and where we are going."

Black Rifle Coffee Company currently partners with several of the most recognizable names in sports and entertainment, including major relationships across professional athletics and combat sports. Their growing presence alongside organizations such as the UFC, the Dallas Cowboys, and other premier brands underscores the company's commitment to performance driven partnerships and authentic fan engagement.

The collaboration will feature branded league content, sponsored highlight segments, and activations across the NAL Network, social media, and select league events, further expanding Black Rifle Coffee Company's presence within professional sports.

The partnership reinforces the NAL's continued growth as a modern, media forward league while giving Black Rifle Coffee Company an authentic platform to connect with a passionate football audience nationwide.







National Arena League Stories from February 10, 2026

National Arena League Welcomes Black Rifle Coffee Company as Official League Partner - NAL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.