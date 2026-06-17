National Arena League Announces Strong Momentum Heading into 2027 Season

Published on June 16, 2026 under National Arena League (NAL) News Release







Hickory, NC - As the National Arena League prepares for Championship Game IX, presented by T-Fiber, league officials are pleased to announce that all current member organizations have committed to returning for the 2027 season, providing a strong foundation for continued growth and stability across the league.

The commitment from all eight current member clubs, combined with the previously announced addition of the Dallas Apex for the 2027 season, positions the NAL for one of the strongest starts to an offseason in league history.

"This league has worked extremely hard over the past several years to build a sustainable future for our teams, our fans, and our partners," said Commissioner Brandon Ikard. "As we celebrate Championship Week, we are equally excited about the future. Having commitments from every current member organization speaks volumes about the direction of the National Arena League and the confidence our ownership groups have in what we are building together."

The league's returning member organizations represent a distinguished geographic footprint and continue to strengthen local fan engagement, corporate partnerships, and game-day experiences throughout their respective markets.

With the addition of the Dallas Apex in 2027, the NAL continues to keep its presence in key markets while maintaining a deliberate approach focused on long-term organizational success.

League officials indicated that additional announcements regarding possible expansion opportunities, league initiatives, broadcast developments, and strategic partnerships are expected following the conclusion of the 2026 season and league owners' meetings.

As Championship Game IX approaches, the National Arena League remains focused on delivering a premier championship experience while continuing to build toward an exciting and prosperous 2027 campaign.

The National Arena League Championship Game IX, presented by T-Fiber, will be played on Sunday, June 21, at United Wireless Arena in Dodge City, Kansas. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:00 PM CST.







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National Arena League Announces Strong Momentum Heading into 2027 Season - NAL

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