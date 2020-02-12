National Anthem Tryouts Hosted by Shuckers on February 29

February 12, 2020 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release





BILOXI, MS - With the 2020 baseball season approaching, the Biloxi Shuckers will host tryouts to perform the National Anthem on Saturday, February 29 at Edgewater Mall. Auditions will take place from 10 am to 12 pm.

The Shuckers are seeking talented singers and musicians to perform the National Anthem for each of their 70 regular season home games at MGM Park. Those that wish to audition should come prepared to perform the entirety of 'The Star-Spangled Banner.' Performances should be less than 90 seconds, and individual singers, instrumentalists and bands are welcome to audition.

All performers with any questions can contact the Shuckers Front Office at 228-223-3465 or send an email to info@biloxishuckers.com.

Full Shuck Nation Memberships, Half Shell Shuck Nation Memberships, flex plans and group outings for the 2020 season are available by calling 228-233-3465 or by visiting the Biloxi Shuckers front office. The Shuckers will open their sixth season on April 9 at MGM Park against the Montgomery Biscuits. Prior to the start of the Southern League season, MGM Park will host the Hancock Whitney Classic on March 10 and 11 between Mississippi State and Texas Tech. Individual tickets for both games are on sale now.

