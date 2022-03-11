National Anthem Tryouts for Shuckers' Games Set for March 12

BILOXI, MS - Prior to the start of their 2022 season, the Biloxi Shuckers will host auditions for National Anthem performers on Saturday, March 12 at MGM Park.

Auditions will take place from 11 am to 1 pm. Those wishing to audition can enter the ballpark through the north gate. Performers are expected to perform the entirety of 'The Star-Spangled Banner' in less than two minutes. Individual singers, instrumentalists and bands are all welcome to audition and are required to complete a contact form before auditioning.

Additionally, virtual auditions are open from March 7 through March 18. All virtual auditions must include an unedited video with all performers visible and a full performance of the 'The Star-Spangled Banner' in under two minutes. As with in-person tryouts, individual singers, instrumentalists and bands are all welcome. Please submit virtual auditions to Allyson Staton at astaton@biloxishuckers.com with the subject line '2022 National Anthem Audition,' an mp4 of your video and a completed contact form, available for download here.

The Biloxi Shuckers open their seventh season on the road against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Friday, April 8. Biloxi then returns to MGM Park for their home opener against the Mississippi Braves on Tuesday, April 12 at 6:35 pm. Single game tickets, Shuck Nation Memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are now available for the 2022 season. Event spaces at MGM Park can be booked for private events during the offseason by calling (228) 233-3465.

