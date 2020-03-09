National Anthem Auditions Saturday, March 21

ASHEVILLE - Nation Anthem auditions are taking place Saturday, March 21st, from 10am-Noon at McCormick Field. Registration will begin no earlier than 9:45am. Individuals must attend the March 21 audition in order to be considered to perform the anthem on a gameday.

Bands, choirs, groups, and individuals should report to the seating bowl upon arrival to sign up. Auditions will take place on the field behind home plate. Each rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner is to last no longer than one minute and thirty seconds.

"Each game the National Anthem sets the tone for a great night at McCormick Field," said Tourists Assistant General Manager Sam Fischer. "We are excited to select our National Anthem performers from the March 21st auditions."

Singers who have performed the National Anthem at an Asheville Tourists game in the past will need to re-audition. Those selected to perform will be contacted at a later date. Any questions regarding the anthem tryouts should be directed to info@theashevilletourists.com with "National Anthem Auditions" in the subject line.

