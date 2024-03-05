National Anthem Auditions March 14th and 15th

Did you know the "Star-Spangled Banner" was officially adopted as our National Anthem in the month of March, 1931? To celebrate, the Tri-City Dust Devils are opening up auditions for singing the Anthem at Gesa Stadium during the 2024 season!

Auditions will be in-person March 14th (4-6 pm) & March 15th (3-5 pm) OR by online submission. If you or someone you know would like to audition, register now for a time slot. Groups are more than welcome! If you have sung the anthem at a Dust Devils game in the past, please still complete the online form. Thank you!

The 2024 Home Opener for your Tri-City Dust Devils, proud High-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, is Tuesday, April 9th against the Spokane Indians! Ticket packages for the season are on sale now, beginning at just $120, with full-season tickets starting at $495. Season Tickets and Mini-Plans can be reserved by contacting the Dust Devils Front Office at (509) 544-8789 or by visiting the Dust Devils website at www.dustdevilsbaseball.com.

