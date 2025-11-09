CFL B.C. Lions

Nathan Rourke Turns on the Jets for BC's First Major: CFL

Published on November 8, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions YouTube Video


After a 103-yard, nine-play drive, the BC Lions find the end zone late in the second quarter to take the lead in the Western Final.

Check out the B.C. Lions Statistics

