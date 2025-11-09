Nathan Rourke Turns on the Jets for BC's First Major: CFL

Published on November 8, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions YouTube Video







After a 103-yard, nine-play drive, the BC Lions find the end zone late in the second quarter to take the lead in the Western Final.







Canadian Football League Stories from November 8, 2025

Western Final Officially Sold Out - Saskatchewan Roughriders

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.