Sports stats



NLL Toronto Rock

Nathan Grenon Nets Hat Trick in Close OT Loss

April 6, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Toronto Rock YouTube Video


Nathan Grenon finds the net three times as the Rock fall short to the Desert Dogs in OT.
Check out the Toronto Rock Statistics

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...

National Lacrosse League Stories from April 6, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Toronto Rock Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central