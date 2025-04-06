Nathan Grenon Nets Hat Trick in Close OT Loss
April 6, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Toronto Rock YouTube Video
Nathan Grenon finds the net three times as the Rock fall short to the Desert Dogs in OT.
Check out the Toronto Rock Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from April 6, 2025
- Warriors Secure Fourth Consecutive Victory with 10-4 Win over FireWolves on Country Night - Vancouver Warriors
- Desert Dogs Win in Overtime, 14-13 vs. Toronto Rock - Las Vegas Desert Dogs
- Player Transactions - NLL
- Thunderbirds Clinch Playoff Berth with Win over Seals - Halifax Thunderbirds
- Mammoth Drop 15-10 Final to Buffalo Bandits Saturday Night - Colorado Mammoth
- Bandits Beat Mammoth 15-10 to Clinch Home Playoff Game - Buffalo Bandits
- 'Hawks Double-up Black Bears to Clinch Third Straight Playoff Berth - Rochester Knighthawks
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.