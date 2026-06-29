Nate Snead Named Southern League Pitcher of the Week

Published on June 29, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - Minor League Baseball announced today that Rocket City Trash Pandas right-hander Nate Snead

has been named the Southern League Pitcher of the Week following his dominant outing against the Columbus Clingstones on Saturday. Snead becomes the first Trash Pandas player to earn a weekly league honor this season and recently moved up to No. 14 in the Angels organization in Baseball America's updated prospect rankings.

The 22-year-old from South Milwaukee, Wisconsin, turned in his best Double-A start, tossing 5.0 scoreless innings in Rocket City's 5-1 victory over Columbus. Snead needed just 66 pitches to retire 15 of the 16 batters he faced, allowing only one hit while walking none and striking out four. The outing came just a month after his promotion from High-A Tri-City and followed his first Double-A win on June 10 at Chattanooga.

Snead earned the promotion after posting a 2.80 ERA with 39 strikeouts and a 0.99 WHIP over seven starts for High-A Tri-City. Overall this season, he owns a 3.79 ERA with 57 strikeouts, 13 walks, and a 1.07 WHIP across 61.2 innings between Tri-City and Rocket City. Since joining the Trash Pandas, Snead has made six starts, going 1-3 with a 5.13 ERA, 18 strikeouts, seven walks, and a 1.18 WHIP over 26.1 innings.

Selected by the Angels with a compensation pick in the third round of the 2025 MLB Draft, Snead starred at the University of Tennessee, helping the Volunteers capture the 2024 College World Series championship while compiling a 14-4 record, 3.67 ERA, 103 strikeouts, and 11 saves across two seasons. Prior to Tennessee, he pitched at Wichita State and was a standout two-way player at South Milwaukee High School, where he threw the first perfect game in school history.

The Trash Pandas open a two-week, 12-game homestand on Tuesday night against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Toyota Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. with Rocket City sending RHP Eybersson Polanco (3-3, 2.77 ERA) to the mound against Pensacola RHP Jacob Miller (1-3, 4.34 ERA). Fans can watch on WAAY-TV, Bally Sports Live, MLB.tv, and MiLB.tv, or listen on ESPN 97.7 The Zone and Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2.

Tuesday's promotions include Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday, where fans can bring their dogs to the ballpark with a $1 donation benefiting a local animal charity, and the weekly Pet Supplies Drive. Tickets are available at TPTix.com, while group outings can be booked at trashpandasgroups.com or by calling (256) 325-1403, option 2.







Southern League Stories from June 29, 2026

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