Nate Fisbeck Enters the PBL Record Books as Boise Moves into Tie for FirstÃÂ

August 6, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Boise Hawks News Release







Grand Junction, CO - After playing hero a night ago, Nate Fisbeck picked up right where he left off, propelling the Boise Hawks to a 10-4 victory over the Grand Junction Rockies on Thursday night at Suplizio Field.

With neither team scoring in the first, Nate Fisbeck started his night the same way he ended Wednesday's, by homering in his first at-bat to put Boise up 2-0 in the second.

Tyler Jorgensen then made it 3-0 in that same inning with an RBI single to score Roby Enríquez.

Neither team would score in the third, but in the fourth, the Rockies would score all of their runs for the game, and all of them came with two outs.

A Tyler Sandoval two-run homer cut the Hawks lead to 3-2, and a Vinny Esposito two-RBI double gave Grand Junction the 4-3 lead.

Boise would manage to tie the game in the top of the sixth, thanks to a lot of help from the Grand Junction defense.

With Hidekel Gonzalez on first, a wild pitch from Rockies starter, Jimmy Dobrash, bounced in the dirt, sending Gonzalez off for second.

An airmail throw from the catcher Sandoval out into center allowed Gonzalez to continue sprinting to third, and then the ball was booted by Dondrei Hubbard, which allowed Boise's catcher to come all the way around and tie the score at four.

Still shocked by what had just happened behind him, Dobrash then gave up back-to-back doubles to Enríquez and Myles Harris, to put Boise ahead 5-4.

From there it was in the hands of the bullpen and Fisbeck, who put away the Rockies in style.

Jared Price and Kenny Ogg teamed up to throw 5.1 scoreless innings, giving up just three hits, but Fisbeck was the real star, homering in the eighth and ninth innings to finish his night with three bombs and five runs batted in.

Only 16 players in Pioneer League History had ever hit three home runs in a ballgame, with Fisbeck becoming number 17 as he wrote his way into the record books with his thrilling Thursday night performance.

For the Hawks, the victory means they now sit tied with Grand Junction for the best record in the PBL South at 9-8 in the second half.

They will try and move into sole possession of first place tomorrow when they match up with the Rockies for game three of their six game series in Colorado.

First pitch is scheduled for 5:35 on Friday night, as Matt Dallas goes out to try and push the Hawks winning streak to four games, and guarantee Boise at least a split of the road series.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.