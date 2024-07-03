Natasha Howard Shoots An Efficient 73.3% from Field to Secure Career-High 36 PTS (July 3, 2024)

July 3, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings YouTube Video







Natasha Howard notched a new career-high 36 PTS tonight in an efficient manner, shooting 73.3% from the field (11-15) to go with 11 REBS.

