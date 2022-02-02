Nashville Sounds Foundation Is Now Accepting Scholarship Applications

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Foundation announced today its 2022 Scholarship Program is now accepting applications. The foundation will award four scholarships worth $2,500 each to graduating high school seniors who plan to attend college in the Fall of 2022.

The program, which began in 2016, has awarded $60,000 in scholarships and is designed to assist deserving Nashville and Middle Tennessee students in paying for college tuition during their freshman year.

"The Nashville Sounds Foundation is proud to continue this impactful annual tradition for aspiring college students in the Middle Tennessee area," said Nashville Sounds General Manager Adam English. "From the donations and fundraising efforts of the foundation to the thoughtful essays put together by students and the letters of recommendation from their teachers and coaches, this is truly a community-wide effort."

Interested seniors must complete the application process at www.nashvillesounds.com/community/scholarship. The process includes submitting a 250-or-less word essay explaining how diversity and inclusion will impact their time at college.

In addition to the essay, each submission must include at least two letters of recommendation from a teacher and/or coach and an official high school transcript. The scholarship will be awarded based on the culmination of the student's schoolwork, extracurricular activities and involvement in the community.

Each winner will receive tickets to a select 2022 Nashville Sounds game and a special surprise from the Nashville Sounds Foundation. The deadline to be considered for the 2022 scholarships is Friday, March 18, 2022. Scholarship winners will be notified no later than April 29, 2022.

Winners from 2021 include Solyana Asefa (Middle Tennessee State University), Mary Kathryn Walt (College of Charleston), Marvin Joseph Brown and Rebecca Williams (Columbia University).

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2022 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

