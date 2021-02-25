Nashville Sounds Donate Copies of "Home Plate: Henry Kimbro and Other Negro Leaguers of Nashville, Tennessee" to Metro Nashville Public Schools

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced today the donation of the book "Home Plate: Henry Kimbro and Other Negro Leaguers of Nashville, Tennessee" to every public middle and high school of Metro Nashville Public Schools as part of Black History Month.

The 41-page short story was written by Dr. Kimbro-Hamilton and her son, Patrick Hamilton. The book highlights the experiences and stories of Negro League players in Nashville and documents the history of the Negro Leagues specific to Nashville. Dr. Kimbro-Hamilton's father, Henry Kimbro, played for the Nashville Elite Giants prior to the team's move.

"I'm very pleased for the families that can now read about their loved one's contributions to Nashville and its rich baseball history," said Dr. Kimbro-Hamilton. "I'm also pleased for the many students who can now read about these heroes and learn about their careers in the Negro Leagues. Finally, I'm pleased with the Nashville Sounds organization for donating this book to Metro Nashville Public Schools. This is an important part of Black history of which is not currently in books for students. Knowledge is power and the Sounds have helped supply students the power of knowing the complete baseball history in our great city."

First Horizon Park is home to several markers and signage that pay homage to the role the Negro Leagues and Sulphur Dell played in the history of baseball in Nashville. Many of the Negro League players featured in the book are also featured at First Horizon Park. As part of Black History Month, the Sounds have highlighted those areas on the team's social media channels and can be viewed on the Sound Bytes Blog .

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. For more information on 2021 Season Ticket Memberships, call 615-690-4487, or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

