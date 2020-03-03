Nashville Sounds Baseball Club and First Horizon Park

March 3, 2020 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





NASHVILLE - Nashville Sounds Baseball Club officials are currently surveying minor damage sustained at First Horizon Park due to the tornado that hit Nashville and the Germantown area early this morning. There is no structural damage to the building.

Most importantly, no staff members were inside First Horizon Park at the time the storm hit.

The ballpark and Nashville Sounds offices are closed due to power outages and will reopen when it's deemed a safe area.

We will update and provide more information as it becomes available regarding the ballpark and resumption of business operations.

