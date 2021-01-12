Nashville Sounds Announce "Work from Home Plate" Program at First Horizon Park

January 12, 2021 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club has announced its "Work From Home Plate" program to give individuals and/or groups of 2-to-4 people the opportunity to rent their own private suite at First Horizon Park. The unique concept allows customers to bring their business to the ballpark for a day (or longer) and work with stunning views of the field and Nashville skyline.

Individuals and groups can rent a private luxury Club Suite office or a private luxury Field Suite office. The luxury Club Suite is $95 per day (9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.) and can accommodate up to four guests. The luxury Club Suite is $375 per week as defined as Monday-Friday. The luxury Field Suite is $150 per day and can accommodate up to eight guests. The luxury Field Suite is $625 per week. Both per-week options require a five weekday minimum reservation. For more information on booking, please call 615-515-1151, e-mail SierraS@nashvillesounds.com or visit www.firsthorizonpark.com/work-from-home-plate. (taxes not included in listed prices)

Universal amenities include:

Free Wi-Fi.

Access to printer, scanner and postal service via Sounds host.

Complimentary coffee, mini refrigerator and water station provided in private office suite.

Free parking (available for one car).

Individual climate control and balcony access for private suite.

General office supplies provided (pens, note pads, staplers, tape, highlighters, paperclips, etc.).

55-inch TV with cable channels (HDMI compatible).

Souvenir Sounds coffee mug.

$5 voucher to Third and Home.

10% discount to the Sounds Pro Shop.

All customers will be subject to a temperature check at the door. Anybody with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be permitted inside First Horizon Park. Pursuant to Metro Public Health Order 8 issued on June 29, 2020, guests 13 and older will be required to wear masks at First Horizon Park while entering, exiting, and moving around the ballpark. Guests may remove masks when in their private suite. For more safety information, please view First Horizon Park's comprehensive safety policy here.

Food and drink deliveries and in-suite service from Third and Home will be available for all customers.

The Nashville Sounds play at First Horizon Park. The 2021 Minor League Baseball Schedule will be announced at a later date. For more information on 2021 Season Ticket Memberships, call 615-690-4487, or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from January 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.