Nashville Sounds Announce Season Ticket Member Deposit Campaign for 2021 Season

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds announced today its season ticket membership deposit campaign for the 2021 season. Individuals interested in becoming a new Nashville Sounds season ticket member can place a $100 deposit per seat to secure their spot in line for seat selection at First Horizon Park. Deposits can now be placed at www.milb.com/nashville/tickets/deposit.

New season ticket members can choose from full-season, half-season and 18-game season ticket plans. Those who place a $100 deposit per seat will be placed "in line" determined by the date of deposit submission.

2021 Nashville Sounds season ticket memberships include free game day parking, discounts in the Pro Shop, flexible online ticket exchange and much more. All individuals who place a $100 deposit per seat will receive their choice of one of two exclusive season ticket member hats.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers and play at First Horizon Park. The 2021 Minor League Baseball Schedule will be announced at a later date.

