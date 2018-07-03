Nashville Signs Colin Blackwell to Two-Year Deal

July 3, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced Tuesday that the club has signed forward Colin Blackwell to a two-year, two-way contract.

Blackwell tallied 45 points (17g-28a) in 61 games with the American Hockey League's Rochester Americans in 2017-18, the most among all forwards on the team. His 17 goals tied for second on the Americans and he led his team's forwards in assists during his second professional season.

The 5-foot-9 center made his pro debut in 2016-17 with the AHL's San Jose Barracuda and went on to record four goals and seven assists in 57 games, helping them capture the Pacific Division title and reach the Western Conference Final. Blackwell has recorded six points (4g-2a) in 18 playoff games at the AHL level, including three points (2g-1a) in three contests with the Americans last season.

Originally drafted in the seventh round (194th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft by the San Jose Sharks, Blackwell played college hockey at Harvard University from 2011-16, posting 58 points (19g-39a) in 94 games. The Lawrence, Mass., native won an ECAC conference championship with the Crimson in 2014-15 and matched his career high in points with 19 (6g-13a) the following season, his senior campaign. Following his final season with Harvard, the New England Hockey Writers presented him the Joe Tomasello Award as the region's unsung hero.

The Admirals will play their home opener on Saturday, October 13 at 6 pm at Panther Arena, while the rest of the schedule will be released later this summer .

