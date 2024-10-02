Sports stats



Nashville SC

Nashville SC vs. D.C. United: Pirani Brace! Stoppage Time Winner!: Full Match Highlights

October 2, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC YouTube Video


For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com

#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #futbol #nashvillesc #dcunited

Check out the Nashville SC Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

Major League Soccer Stories from October 2, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central