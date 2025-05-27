Nashville SC Announces Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal Date & Time, Will Host D.C. United at 8 p.m. CT on July 9
May 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today it will host D.C. United at GEODIS Park in its 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal match on Wednesday, July 9 at 8 p.m. CT. The match will air live on Paramount+ and Golazo Network.
Nashville SC Season Ticket Members (STM's) will receive access to July's Quarterfinal match at GEODIS Park as part of their 2025 benefits. In addition, STM's will be able to purchase additional tickets in an exclusive presale window beginning at 10 a.m. CT on May 28. For more information regarding 2025 season ticket benefits or to become a member, visit NashvilleSC.com.
Individual tickets for the July Quarterfinal match will go on sale Wednesday, May 28 at 2 p.m. CT at NashvilleSC.com/tickets and Ticketmaster.com.
While Nashville SC reached the Quarterfinals for the first time since 2022 by defeating Orlando City SC 3-2 at Inter&Co Stadium in the Round of 16 and USL League One's Chattanooga Red Wolves SC 1-0 at GEODIS Park in the Round of 32, D.C. United advanced with wins over Charlotte FC via penalties (2-1) in the Round of 16 and Charleston Battery (2-0) in the Round of 32.
If the Boys in Gold are to advance to the Semifinals, they will play the winner of the New York Red Bulls and Philadelphia Union Quarterfinal. If Philadelphia wins, Nashville SC will host the match at GEODIS Park against the Union and it will travel to Sports Illustrated Stadium to face the Red Bulls should the New York side advance.
The 2025 edition of the U.S. Open Cup is Nashville SC's third participation in the tournament since joining Major League Soccer in 2020. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Nashville SC first entered the USOC in 2022 when it reached the Quarterfinals before advancing to the Round of 16 in 2023. Nashville SC did not compete in the 2024 edition as a result of its participation in the Concacaf Champions Cup and Leagues Cup.
For more information regarding the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, the oldest ongoing national soccer competition in the U.S. and the world's third-longest continuously run national cup tournament, please visit USSoccer.com/us-open-cup.
2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup remaining schedule:
Quarterfinals: Nashville SC hosts D.C. United at GEODIS Park Wednesday, July 9 at 8 p.m. CT
Semifinal: Sept. 16-17
Final: Oct. 1
