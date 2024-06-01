Nashville Kats Fall Short in Late Comeback Versus Albany

June 1, 2024 - Arena Football League (AFL3)

NASHVILLE - Two fourth-quarter touchdowns were not enough for the Nashville Kats in a 32-25 loss to the Albany Firebirds on Saturday at Nashville Municipal Auditorium.

The Kats fall to 2-4 with the loss, while league-leading Albany improves to 6-0, including a season sweep of the Kats.

The Kats scored 18 points in the second half after trailing 14-7 at halftime. Nashville managed to get on the board just before the break as Dalton Oliver tossed his first of three scores on a 2-yard pass to Marquise Irvin.

All of Nashville's 18 second-half points came in the fourth quarter. Pat Clarke nailed a 24-yard field goal to make it 16-10. Albany doubled its score before Nashville got on the board again. Oliver connected with Charlie McClain from six yards out with 48 seconds to go, followed by a 4-yard pass to Milton Williams for another score.

Oliver finished the game 15-of-27 for 88 yards with three scores after taking over for an injured Ramone Atkins in the second quarter. Atkins completed 10-of-22 for 75 yards before exiting.

Williams led all receivers with 12 receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown. McClain recorded seven grabs for 33 yards and a score.

Trae Meadows led Nashville defensively with eight stops, followed by Ezekiel Rose, who finished with seven tackles and one sack.

The Kats ran 52 plays for 153 yards, while the Firebirds racked up 218 yards on 45 plays.

Nashville hits the road to meet the Billings Outlaws next Saturday at 6 p.m. CDT. The game will be broadcast on flagship stations 102.5 FM and 106.3 FM The Game.

