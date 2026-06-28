Nashville Kats Clinch a Home Game in the AF1 Playoffs with a Decisive 72-20 Victory

Published on June 27, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1)

Nashville Kats News Release







CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - The Nashville Kats clinched a home game in the AF1 Playoffs with a decisive 72-20 victory over the Beaumont Renegades on Saturday at F&M Bank Arena in front of 3,636 fans. Nashville closes its first season in Clarksville with a perfect 6-0 mark.

Tyler Kulka had an efficient performance, completing 7-of-11 passes for 143 yards and three touchdowns before being lifted in the fourth quarter. Josh Jones followed up with a pair of touchdown passes in the fourth quarter.

The Kats (9-1) outgained Beaumont 217-184 in total offense despite possessing the ball for only 19:55.

Nashville's defense was stingy, allowing only three scores. Beaumont converted only 2-of-8 third down attempts and 1-of-3 fourth down tries. The Kats' defense had four sacks, led by two by Jaquan Artis, who entered the game tied for third in AF1. Artis, Derrick Jones and Amos Coleman III led the way with five tackles each.

On offense, Kendyl Williams caught four passes - all for touchdowns - for 104 yards. Jordan Gandy also caught a touchdown pass.

Nashville scored four rushing touchdowns. Fullback Austin Collier punched it in twice while Kulka and Williams each tallied one.

The Kats raced out to a 46-6 lead at halftime, taking advantage of a short field and a kickoff return for a touchdown by Omari Alexander.

Nashville closes the season on the road next Friday (July 3) at the Washington Wolfpack before finishing the season on July 11 with a championship game rematch against the Albany Firebirds.

KATS KAPTAIN: U.S. Congressman Matt Van Epps served as the Kats Kaptain and helped with the coin toss prior to the game. Van Epps represents the Seventh Congressional District, which currently includes Montgomery County and a portion of Davidson County. Van Epps served 10 years active duty as an Army aviator, deploying to Iraq and Afghanistan.

MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT: Saturday's game served as Military Appreciation Night where members of the military received a 10 percent discount off tickets. The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Rappel Team descended from the arena rafters to deliver the game ball to the game officials. The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Band and it's Brass Quintet performed the National Anthem. The 101st Airborne Division is based at nearby Fort Campbell, Ky.







Arena Football One Stories from June 27, 2026

Nashville Kats Clinch a Home Game in the AF1 Playoffs with a Decisive 72-20 Victory - Nashville Kats

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