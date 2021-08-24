Narrow Loss Closes Roadtrip
August 24, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
Elier Hernandez hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning Tuesday in the Round Rock Express' 3-2 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas. The teams split their six-game series.
El Paso's Jose Azocar went 1-for-4 with an RBI in the loss. He's now hit safely in 13 consecutive games, tying a career high he first set with Low-A West Michigan in 2016. Azocar has 11 RBIs in his 14 Triple-A games this season. Brian O'Grady hit a solo home run in the first inning Tuesday, his first Triple-A homer since July 30 at Sugar Land.
Chihuahuas infielder Pedro Florimón stole second base in the third inning and is now 11-for-11 stealing bases this season. The Chihuahuas do not play on Wednesday.
Team Records: El Paso (39-55), Round Rock (45-50)
Next Game: Thursday at 4:35 p.m. at Southwest University Park. Game 1 (Completion of August 3 suspended game) - Sugar Land RHP Shawn Dubin (3-3, 5.81) vs. El Paso TBA. Game 2: Sugar Land RHP Hunter Brown (3-0, 4.50) vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
