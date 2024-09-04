Napheesa Collier Wins Western Conference POTM for August

September 4, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Napheesa Collier has not missed a beat, earning her Kia Western Conference Player of the Month honors for August

22.4 PPG 5.2 RPG 3.9 APG

