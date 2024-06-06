Napheesa Collier Goes off for 25 PTS and 9 REBS!

June 6, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Napheesa Collier was unstoppable tonight, scoring from all angles on the court in the Lynx's dominant win over the Sparks. Phee showcased her versatility, leading her team with an impressive 25 PTS and 9 REB performance.

