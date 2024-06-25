Napheesa Collier Earns MVP Honors in the 2024 Commissioner's Cup Championship

June 25, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video







Napheesa Collier takes home MVP honors after tonight's 21 PT, 6 REB, and 3 AST performance in the Commissioner's Cup Championship game presented by Coinbase

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

