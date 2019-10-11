Name Submissions for New Flying Squirrels, COTU Beer Now Open

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels and Center of the Universe Brewing Company (COTU) in conjunction with Entercom Richmond are calling on fans to submit names for their new beer, which will debut in the spring of 2020.

Fans can submit their ideas for the name of the new beer beginning today through Fri., Oct. 18. Four finalists will be selected, and fans will be able to vote for a winner beginning Mon., Oct. 21. Name ideas can be submitted here.

The beer, which was selected through fan taste sampling in August, will be a grapefruit shandy. It is a light and crisp Weiss beer with a thirst-quenching grapefruit flavor. The beer is easy drinking and perfect for all seasons, gatherings and, of course, for Flying Squirrels baseball.

"Chin Music served our fans well, and the relationship with Chris and Phil Ray continues to grow," Flying Squirrels VP & COO Todd "Parney" Parnell said. "We felt this was a time to hit the refresh button. Both the craft beer business and the minor league baseball industry are creative and ever-changing. We look forward to the new look and the new beer that will take the Squirrels into our 11th season."

"Center of the Universe is extremely excited to introduce a new shandy next spring," COTU co-founder Chris Ray said. "This will be a first for us in this beer category and we can't wait to share this new brew with the entire city of Richmond and beyond."

The fan who submits the winning name will receive a Gold Book, which includes 40 undated tickets for the 2020 Flying Squirrels season, as well as an official swag pack featuring the name of the beer. All participants must be 21 or older.

For six years from 2014 through 2019, the Flying Squirrels partnered with Center of the Universe for the Vienna-style amber lager, Chin Music, which was retired in August.

