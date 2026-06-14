NAL Championship Presented by T-Fiber Matchup Set Following Semifinal Saturday

Published on June 14, 2026 under National Arena League (NAL) News Release







The road to the 2026 National Arena League Championship, presented by T-Fiber, is officially set following an exciting Semifinal Saturday that featured two hard-fought battles and a pair of teams punching their tickets to the title game.

In Dodge City, the Southwest Kansas Storm defended their home field with a 51-32 victory over the Omaha Beef, earning the franchise a trip to the National Arena League Championship Game. Meanwhile, the Salina Liberty survived a thriller in Pueblo, defeating the Punishers 43-41 in one of the most exciting games of the season to advance to the championship.

With the semifinals now complete, the stage is set for an all-Kansas showdown as the Southwest Kansas Storm and Salina Liberty will meet with the 2026 National Arena League Championship on the line.

The 2026 National Arena League Championship Game, presented by T-Fiber, will take place on Sunday, June 21, at United Wireless Arena in Dodge City, Kansas. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 PM CST as the Storm and Liberty battle to crown the next National Arena League Champion.







National Arena League Stories from June 14, 2026

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