Nailers Sign Tyler Drevitch

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their 12th player signing of the 2020 offseason. Wheeling has signed forward Tyler Drevitch to an ECHL contract.

Drevitch, 25, is set to begin his professional career, following four years of college hockey at Merrimack College, where he majored in Communications/Sports Management. Tyler appeared in 94 games for the Warriors and tallied nine goals, seven assists, and 16 points. His most productive season in terms of points was his junior year, but he received a pair of accolades during two other seasons, as he was named to the Hockey East All-Academic Team as a freshman, then was named a team captain during his senior year.

"Tyler is a two-way forward who brings a lot of intangibles to the table," said Nailers Head Coach Mark French. "He was counted on for leadership at his college program, and we're looking forward to having him bring those qualities to our team."

Prior to his collegiate years, the Middleborough, Massachusetts native played three seasons of junior hockey, primarily in the USHL. In 2014-15, his Muskegon Lumberjacks reached the league's championship round. Then, in 2015-16, Drevitch had his best individual season, playing for the Youngstown Phantoms. Tyler has been teammates with a pair of recent Wheeling players, as he skated alongside Aaron Titcomb for two years at Merrimack, and he also played with Yushiroh Hirano in Youngstown. His father Scott played in the ECHL for Virginia, Richmond, Dayton, Huntington, and Jacksonville.

"The history that Wheeling has and the way that the organization treats its players made the Nailers a no-brainer for me," Drevitch said. "I describe my play as a two-way forward, who is gritty and will get in your face."

