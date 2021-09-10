Nailers Sign Cam Hausinger

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their 11th player signing of the 2021 offseason. Wheeling has signed forward Cam Hausinger to an ECHL contract.

Hausinger, 22, is set to begin his professional career, following five seasons of junior hockey in the Western Hockey League. Cam was originally drafted into the WHL by the Saskatoon Blades at age 15 in 2014, then made his debut with the team the following year. After tallying 14 points in 78 games over parts of two seasons with Saskatoon, the forward was dealt to the Red Deer Rebels, with whom he enjoyed his first taste of playoff hockey. Hausinger's career continued to blossom with his next team, the Kootenay Ice, as he racked up 21 goals, 22 assists, and 43 points in a career-high 70 games. Cam started the 2018-19 season with Kootenay, before returning to Red Deer to finish off a 54-point campaign and play in another postseason. As an overager, Hausinger tacked on 38 points and mixed things up to a tune of 84 penalty minutes, giving him final WHL numbers of 68 goals, 93 assists, 161 points, and 335 penalty minutes in 317 games. Two of his three career Gordie Howe Hat Trick came during his 20-year old season.

"Cam Hausinger is a character player, who comes from a respected junior hockey organization," said Nailers Head Coach Derek Army. "He has a good set of hands that gives him a scoring touch, but he's also gritty, hard-nosed, and in your face. We're excited to have him, and our fans will really enjoy watching him."

The Anchorage, Alaska native comes from a big hockey family, as his three brothers have all played the sport. Cam's older brother Kenny recently completed his collegiate career at U-Mass Lowell, while his older brother Christian recently completed his collegiate career at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. His younger brother Blake played up until the 2017-18 season. The three older Hausinger brothers could play against each other during the 2021-22 ECHL season.

"I had a great conversation with Derek Army, and this is the perfect fit for me, as the entire organization is put together well," Hausinger said. "I take a lot of pride in my work ethic, and I want to play the full game as hard as I can. I see myself as an all-around player, who will play physical and score goals."

