Nailers Re-Sign Dylan MacPherson

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their 15th player signing of the 2021 offseason. Wheeling has re-signed defenseman Dylan MacPherson to an ECHL contract.

MacPherson, 23, split last season between the Nailers and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, as he appeared in 28 ECHL games and ten AHL games. Dylan dished out seven assists for Wheeling and finished even in +/-, but his impact on the team was felt in a deeper capacity. The Nailers posted their best record with the blueliner in the lineup (minimum 25 games), and he was also selected as the winner of the Fan Choice Player of the Year Award. 2020-21 was MacPherson's second full season as a pro, as he notched 17 points in 54 games with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits as a rookie. Dylan has seen AHL time in both of his first two full seasons, in addition to a pair of games with the Springfield Thunderbirds in 2018-19 after he finished his junior career. Recently, MacPherson participated in the Pittsburgh Penguins Development Camp.

"Dylan MacPherson is an important leader for this team, and he is the straw that stirs the drink, as our winning percentage with him in the lineup reflected," said Nailers Head Coach Derek Army. "He is big and mobile, and we are looking forward to continuing to push him to the next level, as he has a very bright future."

Prior to making the jump to the professional level, the Redcliff, Alberta native played parts of four seasons of junior hockey, all with the WHL's Medicine Hat Tigers. In his first full season (2016-17), MacPherson posted a +18 rating, helping the Tigers to a 51-win season - the second highest total in the league. Dylan followed that up with his best offensive campaign, as he amassed 22 points in 67 games as a 19-year old. He concluded his junior career with 43 points and a +12 rating.

"Nail City is a great place to play hockey, and the organization gives players lots of opportunities to grow their game," MacPherson said. "Our first goal as a team is to make the playoffs, and we have a good core of guys coming back to help us accomplish that."

Dylan MacPherson and the Wheeling Nailers will begin the team's 30th season in Fort Wayne on October 23rd, before the team plays its home opener against the Komets on Saturday, November 6th at 7:10. Season memberships are available, and fans can get more information by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

