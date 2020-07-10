Nailers Re-Sign Brad Drobot

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their second player signing of the 2020 offseason. Wheeling has re-signed forward Brad Drobot to an ECHL contract.

Drobot, 30, is entering his third season with the Nailers and the seventh year as a pro. Throughout his career, Brad has earned the reputation of being a physical player, as he has recorded at least 100 penalty minutes in three of his first six campaigns. He has dropped the gloves seven times with Wheeling, including a bout on Thanksgiving in which he defeated Fort Wayne's Kyle Haas, then proceeded to yank Haas down to the ice again during their skate to the penalty box. The Calgary, Alberta native has netted one goal as a Nailer - a game winner at Brampton during the 2018-19 season. His outgoing personality and excellent work in the community has also contributed to him being a popular player among the fans.

"Brad is a good person and a good team player, who adds leadership to the dressing room," said Nailers Head Coach Mark French.

Prior to his time with the Nailers, Drobot played four years with Fayetteville in the SPHL. His most productive season was 2016-17, when he notched five goals and 12 points. His highest penalty minute total came one year later, when he spent 214 minutes in the sin bin. Brad majored in Engineering at the South Alberta Institute of Technology, where he played hockey for four years.

"I am super excited to be back in Nail City, where the fans have embraced me and welcomed me as their own," Drobot said. "My goal is to make opposing teams regret coming to WesBanco Arena this season. It's time to bring a championship to Wheeling!"

