Nailers Announce 2020 Protected List

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced their 2020 Protected List.

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish, provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2019-20 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2019-20, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2019-20 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

The Wheeling Nailers Protected List consists of the following 17 players:

D Jeremy Beaudry

F Cam Brown

F Alec Butcher

F Brad Drobot

D Marc-Olivier Duquette

F Carlos Fornaris

F Josh Holmstrom

D Steve Johnson

F Zac Lynch

D Kyle McKenzie

D Nick Minerva

G Matt O'Connor

G Jordan Ruby

F Nick Saracino

D Craig Skudalski

F Willy Smith

D Spencer Trapp

This is the first key date for ECHL teams in June. The next two key dates are June 12th, when all future considerations trades must be completed, then June 15th, when Season Ending Rosters are due.

