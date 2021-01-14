Nailers and Fuel Games Postponed this Weekend

WHEELING, WV- The ECHL has announced that the Wheeling Nailers at Indy Fuel games, scheduled for Friday, January 15th and Saturday, January 16th have been postponed, per league safety protocols.

The ECHL is working with the Nailers and Fuel on rescheduling the games to a later date.

Next weekend's home games against the South Carolina Stingrays on January 22nd, 23rd, and 24th are still currently on as scheduled, with Friday and Saturday starting at 7:10 and Sunday beginning at 4:10. A limited number of tickets are available for those games, and season memberships and flex packs are also available. To purchase yours or to get more information, visit wheelingnailers.com or call (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

