NAHL Stars of the Week - September 30 - October 6, 2024

The NAHL Stars of the Week for September 30 - October 6, 2024, presented by Bauer Hockey.

Central: Damon Cunningham, Aberdeen Wings East: Shane Kozlina, Maine Nordiques Midwest: Mitchell McCusker, Kenai River Brown Bears South: Stepan Kuznetsov, Corpus Christi IceRays

