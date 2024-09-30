NAHL Stars of the Week - September 23-29, 2024

The NAHL Stars of the Week for September 23-29, 2024, presented by Bauer Hockey.

Central: Carter Lundie, St. Cloud Norsemen East: Benjamin Campeau, Northeast Generals Midwest: Ian Norkevicus, Fairbanks Ice Dogs South: Nikita Volsky, Corpus Christi IceRays

