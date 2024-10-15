Sports stats



NAHL Stars of the Week - October 7-13, 2024

October 15, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL) YouTube Video


The NAHL Stars of the Week for October 7-13, 2024, presented by Bauer Hockey.

Central: Zane Spaniol, Minnesota Mallards East: Jack Hillier, New Jersey Titans Midwest: Ferry Netusil, Minnesota Wilderness South: Aden Gariepy, Shreveport Mudbugs

