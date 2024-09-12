NA Now: Wisconsin Windigo

September 12, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Wisconsin Windigo YouTube Video







Wisconsin Windigo head coach John Mitchell talks about his excitement to coach back in his home state and the mentality he's looking to instill in his players.

Our Website https://nahl.com/ Watch live games here https://nahltv.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nahlhockey/ X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/NAHLHockey FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/NorthAmericanHockeyLeague

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from September 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.