Sports stats



Wisconsin Windigo

NA Now: Wisconsin Windigo

September 12, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Wisconsin Windigo YouTube Video


Wisconsin Windigo head coach John Mitchell talks about his excitement to coach back in his home state and the mentality he's looking to instill in his players.

Our Website https://nahl.com/ Watch live games here https://nahltv.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nahlhockey/ X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/NAHLHockey FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/NorthAmericanHockeyLeague

Check out the Wisconsin Windigo Statistics

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...

North American Hockey League Stories from September 12, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Wisconsin Windigo Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central