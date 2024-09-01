Sports stats



New Mexico Ice Wolves

NA Now: New Mexico Ice Wolves

September 1, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
New Mexico Ice Wolves YouTube Video


New Mexico Ice Wolves head coach Kevin Hartzell talks about how his previous experiences in junior hockey and at New Mexico have led him to the head coaching job and his excitement for the upcoming NAHL Showcase.

